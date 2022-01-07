PITTSFIELD —The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders used another fast start to earn their second straight victory.
QND scored 9 of the game’s first 11 points en route to a hard-fought 43-31 boys’ basketball win over Pittsfield on Friday night.
The Raiders improved to 9-6 overall by notching the road victory. Pittsfield fell to 6-7.
“This is a tough place to play, and I’m really, really proud of our guys,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “Our guys bought into the game plan. Pittsfield played hard, but our guys handled some adversity well.”
Notre Dame surged to an early lead despite missing its first six free-throw attempts of the contest.
The Raiders used another pressuring defensive effort to prevail. Pittsfield committed seven turnovers in the opening quarter.
QND led 13-4 after the first eight minutes. Blake Bozarth hit a pair of early 3-pointers for the Raiders.
The lead grew to 17-4, but Pittsfield responded with a 10-0 run.
Notre Dame took a 19-15 halftime lead.
“We got a little complacent in the second quarter,” Meyer said. “And they came back against us.”
The Raiders built the lead back to double digits before leading 30-23 after three quarters.
QND then put the game away, building the lead back to 10 on a Wallingford free throw in the final quarter.
Wallingford led Notre Dame with 14 points. Bozarth and Alex Connoyer added nine points apiece for Notre Dame.
“We had some good contributions from a lot of guys,” Meyer said. “We did a good job sharing the ball and scoring some points in transition.”
The Raiders forced Pittsfield into 18 turnovers in the game.
“There is a lot of mutual respect between these two programs,” Meyer said. “We’re happy to come out of here with a victory against a great program.”
