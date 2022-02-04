QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame spent most of the night playing from behind.
But the Raiders stayed within striking distance.
And knew the only score that mattered was the one at the end.
QND rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to earn a dramatic 68-65 boys’ basketball triumph over Northeast RIV (Mo.) on Friday night.
Notre Dame prevailed on the first night of the QND Super Fan Shootout at the Pit.
The Raiders improved to 14-7 overall. The Bearcats dropped to 15-5.
“We challenged our guys at halftime,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We put some more defensive pressure on (Northeast), and our guys really responded. We really ratcheted our pressure up. We also wanted to run and play with more tempo, and we did that in the second half.”
Junior Jackson Stratton finished with 24 points to lead Notre Dame.
With the game deadlocked at 60-60, Raider junior Jake Wallingford connected in the lane before Stratton hit two free throws with 34 seconds left.
After Northeast countered with a bucket, Stratton hit two more free throws before Bearcat guard Logan Head banked in a 3-pointer. Head finished with 23 points.
That cut QND’s lead to 66-65 with 3.1 seconds left.
Stratton then made two free throws with 1.5 seconds to go for the final margin.
Stratton was clutch from the line, hitting 14-of-15 attempts.
“That kid is as tough as nails,” Meyer said. “I’m glad he’s on our team. He wanted the ball in his hands, and we wanted the ball in his hands.”
Meyer pumped his right arm in celebration as the buzzer sounded to end the game.
“That’s a very good team,” Meyer said. “It was a good challenge for us, and our guys stepped up.”
Wallingford added 13 points and Braden Sheffield 11 for Notre Dame.
The Raiders and Bearcats were deadlocked 11-11 after a hard-fought first quarter.
Northeast RIV came out strong in the second quarter and grabbed a 29-19 lead at the half.
Notre Dame stormed out strong in the third quarter, drawing within 33-29 on a drive by Jake Hoyt.
Sheffield followed with two free throws to cut the Bearcat advantage to 37-35, but Northeast responded with a 6-0 run.
The Raiders opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets by Stratton and Sheffield to climb within 45-43.
But once again the Bearcats had an answer, countering with two straight treys to push the lead to 51-43.
QND continued to fight and pulled within 55-54 after Sheffield powered in to convert a drive with just over four minutes remaining.
Stratton followed by draining a trey to give the Raiders a 57-55 lead with 3:33 remaining.
Notre Dame followed with its strong finish to prevail in a well-played contest between top teams.
“We just had to keep fighting,” Meyer said. “We kept believing and we kept battling. That was a good win.”
QND is scheduled to face Jacksonville Routt on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.