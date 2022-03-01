STANFORD, Ill. – Kevin Meyer and his Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team were there Monday night.
They were in attendance, cheering on the Lady Raider girls' squad when they qualified for the state tournament Monday in Beardstown.
Now the Raiders will look to take another big step toward their ultimate goal.
The third-seeded Quincy Notre Dame boys (20-11) are scheduled to face No. 4 Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A sectional semifinals on Wednesday night at Stanford (Olympia).
“They are a really talented team, and they play hard,” Meyer said. “One of our big challenges is making sure we match their intensity and their effort.
“And we have to go out and defend. Our blueprint for success has been defense, defense, defense. If we can do that, then I really like our chances.”
Maroa-Forsyth knocked off No. 1 seed Normal University High 62-58 in the regional finals.
“They’re playing pretty well right now,” Meyer said. “They are coming off an upset. It will be a really good challenge for us.”
Notre Dame has continued to rely on its pressuring, up-tempo style where it has worn teams down in the fourth quarter.
“I think our depth is really important,” Meyer said. “I don’t know how deep they are. It looks like they play six or seven guys, and we play eight and sometimes nine players. We definitely have to get into their legs a little bit.
“We want to push tempo. They want to run a little bit, but I don’t know if they want to get up and down the floor as consistently as we do. That’s a style of play we want to be in. If we can rebound and push tempo and defend, those are the three pieces for us.”
Jackson Stratton and Jake Wallingford scored 15 points apiece in QND’s win over Pleasant Plains last Friday in the regional finals.
“We have a lot of players making big contributions right now,” Meyer said. “We’ve had a number of different guys step up in key situations and that's what you want.
"We also have guys that can play multiple positions. We just have to keep playing with the same mindset and intensity that we have been.”
