QUINCY – After a successful 2021 season, the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team was excited to begin another run at the postseason.
However, the Raiders started off on the wrong foot Monday night.
QND was shutout in its season opener against Peoria Notre Dame 3-0 at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“We got dominated in the midfield tonight,” head coach Greg Reis said. “We got too individualistic up top, but we worked hard. It was good to play somebody else to see some things we need to start working on.”
Scoring for the Irish were senior midfielder Andrew Bonham in the 12th and 65th minutes, and senior defender Joel McIntyre in the 47th minute. McIntyre’s goal was scored on a penalty kick.
PND dominated time of possession in the season opener, putting a lot of pressure on QND senior goalkeeper Max Frericks. Nevertheless, Frericks rose to the occasion with numerous saves, including one in a one-on-one situation in the 36th minute.
“Max played really well, he showed us what he’s very capable of,” Reis said. “He’ll continue to build on that and we’ll continue to get better in front of him.”
The Raiders had a difficult time getting it past a stellar Irish defense. Senior foward Tanner Anderson and junior forward Leo Cann found a few looks but couldn’t get one past PND’s goalkeepers.
QND was also without senior midfielder John Drew and senior defender Brock Evans Monday night. Drew sat out the match after receiving a red card in last year’s sectional final, and Evans is out with “a back issue,” according to Reis.
Reis gave credit to the Irish defense for their shutout performance.
“They were all over us defensively,” Reis said. “We knew how they were going to play, we knew they were going to be straight up our backside and not give us a whole lot of room.”
The Raiders will have a quick turnaround as they will play their second match of the season at home against Beardstown Tuesday night.
While the season-opening loss leaves a bitter taste in the Raiders’ mouths, Reis knows what his team needs to work on in the early part of the season.
“I would say we ran a lot tonight, so our fitness level is decent. We’ve got to develop a deeper bench, especially with these key starting guys not playing,” Reis said. “It’s difficult for us right now.”
