CHILLICOTHE, Ill. — Quincy Notre Dame defeated Somonauk 4-0 in the Class 1A sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Raiders goalkeeper Ethan Sparrow recorded a shutout win. He would make a one-on-one sliding save with 13 minutes remaining in the game to keep his shutout intact.
Four minutes into the game, Raiders junior Tanner Anderson passed to senior midfielder Leo Cann for a one-timer goal.
Jake Hoyt then scored a goal with 14:27 remaining in the first half to put QND up 2-0.
Anderson hit a one-timer of his own right before halftime, scoring a goal off an assist by junior defender Brock Evans. Anderson’s goal put him in second place for career goals by a QND player with 65.
Raiders defender Quinton Hankins scored the only goal of the second half on a corner kick loose ball.
QND will play Mendota on Saturday in the Class 1A sectional title game at Chillicothe. Game time will be announced later this week.
