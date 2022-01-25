CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team earned another gritty win on the road.
The Raiders notched a 57-45 win at Illini West on Tuesday night.
Notre Dame improved to 13-7 overall. QND has won six of its last seven games.
The Raiders led 25-14 at the half.
Jake Wallingford led Notre Dame with 14 points and teammate Alex Connoyer added 11.
Nolan Deitrich and Max Richardson led Illini West with nine points each. The Chargers have dropped three in a row.
QHS girls prevail
Taylor Fohey hit two free throws with four seconds left to give the Quincy High girls’ basketball team a 38-37 road win Tuesday night at Springfield.
Fohey finished with 19 points in the victory.
The Devils return home Thursday against Western Big 6 foe Galesburg.
