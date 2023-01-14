BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- It was a very successful day for the Quincy boys basketball team in the first day of the Bloomington Central Catholic Shootout on Saturday.
QND came away with two big wins over Champaign Central and Farmington.
In the first game, the Raiders were in control from the start and defeated Champaign Central 53-40.
Raiders junior forward Aiden Klauser scored a team-high 13 points during the first game. Senior forward Josh Bocke racked up 12 points, and senior guard Jake Hoyt added 11 points.
The second game was much more of a challenge with QND being down 36-27 to Farmington at halftime and down 47-41 at the end of the third quarter.
QND went on a 22-11 run during the fourth quarter, rallying back to defeat Farmington 63-58.
Raiders senior small forward Alex Connoyer scored a team-high 23 points in the second game. Hoyt put up 16 points, while senior point guard Jackson Stratton contributed 12 points.
QND (12-6) will continue play in the BCC Shootout on Monday, facing host Bloomington Central Catholic at 2:30 p.m.
