ST. LOUIS – The Quincy Notre Dame football team delivered its second straight clutch, must-win victory.
And the Raiders have extended their season into the Illinois state playoffs.
ST. LOUIS – The Quincy Notre Dame football team delivered its second straight clutch, must-win victory.
And the Raiders have extended their season into the Illinois state playoffs.
QND bolted to a huge first-half lead en route to downing John Burroughs 40-7 on Saturday afternoon.
“Our guys really competed well,” Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell said. “I’m very impressed with the effort and urgency we had. We had a really good day.”
Notre Dame improved to 5-4 and will head into the Class 4A state playoffs.
“It was a win or go home mentality,” Cornell said. “Our seniors wanted to punch our ticket to go on and that’s exactly what they did. All our guys showed up ready to go and it paid big dividends.”
QND opened the scoring Saturday when quarterback Noah Lunt connected with Connor McDowell on a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter.
Jackson Stratton followed with a second-quarter scoring run before Lunt hit Aiden Klauser on a 25-yard TD pass.
The Raiders forced a turnover late in the half and capitalized when Brock Wiley scored on a 3-yard run.
That gave the Raiders a commanding 26-0 lead at the break.
Following a Burroughs score, Stratton broke free on a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
That pushed the QND advantage to 33-7.
Wiley added a 9-yard rushing TD for Notre Dame.
“I’m proud of our effort,” Cornell said. “We are excited to see what comes next. It is very special to be in the playoffs. Our guys are playing well and we look forward to having another opportunity in the postseason.”
