JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Scoring was at a premium during Wednesday's cross-state matchup between Quincy Notre Dame and Helias Catholic.
In fact, neither team scored in regulation or during the first overtime period.
36 seconds into the second overtime, Sage Stratton sent in a ball that was deflected off the crossbar and Lia Quintero knocked in the loose ball for goal to give QND a 1-0 victory.
QND (4-0) will compete in the Quincy High School Tournament this weekend.
Pirates fall to Francis Howell Central
Hannibal fell to Francis Howell Central 6-2 in the Troy Baseball Classic on Wednesday.
Pirates junior Graysen Crabill got the start and went 5.2 innings with two strikeouts; while scattering five earned runs.
Pirates sophomore Colton Dryden went 2-for-3 with a double.
Hannibal (1-4) will compete in the Warrenton Cluster on Saturday, facing Wright City (0-2) at 11 a.m. and Warrenton (0-0) at 1 p.m.
Culver-Stockton splits softball doubleheader
The Culver-Stockton College softball team split a road doubleheader with William Penn on Wednesday.
William Penn shut out the Wildcats 1-0 in the first game, while Culver-Stockton returned the favor in the second game with a 12-0 thumping.
Wildcats starting pitcher Makayla Slavik pitched terrific in a losing effort in the first game, going six inning with one strikeout while allowing four hits, two walks and no earned runs.
Left fielder Sophia Ashby had two of the four hits for the Wildcats in the first game, and also drew a walk.
Emma Roseberry got the start for CS-C in the second game and was the winning pitcher. She went five scoreless innings with six strikeouts; while limiting William Penn to just two hits and a walk.
Wildcats shortstop Brylee Throgmorton went 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles, three runs and five RBIs in the second game. Ashby hit two doubles and had two RBIs, while Mallory Williams hit a home run.
Culver-Stockton (6-14, 1-1) will host Baker for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
Unity softball defeats Payson in season opener
Mendon Unity opened the softball season with a 14-8 win over Payson Seymour at home on Tuesday.
The Mustangs combined for 19 hits, all after the third inning.
Mustangs third baseman Sophia Shaffer went 3-for-5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs.
Unity shortstop Ashlynn Arnsman went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, three runs and two RBIs. Center fielder Kylee Barry went 2-for-5 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs.
Indians third baseman Megan Kirby went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs, two walks and two runs.
Unity starting pitcher Brooklynn Howell was the winning pitcher after going a full seven innings with five strikeouts; while allowing five hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Payson Seymour starting pitcher Bryn Buescher had a no-decision after going five innings with one strikeout; while allowing eight hits, one walk and two earned runs. Abby Hagerbaumer pitched the final two innings in relief and was the losing pitcher.
Payson (0-2) will host Rushville-Industry (0-0) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Wednesday's scheduled game against Beardstown was canceled.
Unity (1-0) will host Griggsville-Perry (0-1) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Chargers softball falls to Beardstown
The Illini West softball team fell to Beardstown 7-3 in a road game on Tuesday.
Chargers starting pitcher Madalyn Boyer pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and gave up four earned runs.
Boyer, Kennedy Gunning and Reagan Reed each went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Illini West.
Illini West (0-2) will host Rushville-Industry in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Wednesday's scheduled game against Triopia was rained out.
