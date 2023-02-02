LIBERTY, Ill. — The West Central Conference held a North and South Division showdown between Quincy Notre Dame and Liberty girls basketball, with the Raiders coming away with a 63-13 win.
The game marks the end of the conference season, making Class 2A No. 1 ranked Quincy Notre Dame the conference champions for West Central-North. They have an undefeated conference record of 6-0 and a record of 25-1 overall.
“As we start progressing (into the postseason) that's just a feather in our hat,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “We’re just hoping we can keep this rolling, especially with our big games coming up.”
With the score being 40-4 at half time, the Raiders were able to give an opportunity for younger players to perform on the court.
“Tonight was a great night to save some legs and give some girls that are good practice players an opportunity to get some game time at the varsity level,” said Orne. “They’ve earned those minutes in practice. They go against Abbey Schreacke and Blaire Eftink everyday, so they’re earning their keep.”
Sophomore Lauren Hummel drained a 3-pointer in her first possession of the game in the second quarter.
“During warmups I knew I was probably going to get a shot, so I focused on my shooting,” said Hummel. “Looking at us from the beginning of the season, we’ve all improved so much.”
As the regular season wraps up, the realization that QND will have to say farewell to their senior dominators settles in.
“Our non-starters are developing at practice and getting ready for next year because we are gonna be a very young team,” said Hummel. “All of our seniors are graduating and we don't have any juniors, so all of our freshmen and sophomores are gonna have to step up.”
The Raiders will be losing Schreacke, who will play D1 basketball at the University of Missouri next year.
“I’ve always looked up to Abbey because she plays my position,” said Hummel. “I’ve watched her moves during practice and kind of took after her a little bit. It's really meaningful to be a part of their team.”
QND had 12 girls put up points in the matchup — Eftink led with 13, followed by Sage Stratton with 12 and Ellie Bozarth with 10.
Mara Ippensen picked up 10 points and 10 boards, getting a double-double.
Bozarth also achieved a double-double and is a Liberty High School native.
“It was fun to be back on my (old) court and playing with girls I know,” said Bozarth. “It’s always a good game when we can get our bench in. We love watching them play and they really help us become the team and good players that we are.”
QND sophomore Carly Reed received a standing ovation and celebration from the bench for scoring her first varsity bucket.
“We love Carly to death,” said Bozarth. “She got her first varsity points so that was fun.”
The Raiders will play Civic Memorial in the QND Shootout at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at The Pit.
Liberty will close out the regular season on Monday against Pleasant Hill/Western in an away game.
