QUINCY— 13 is typically considered an unlucky number, but for Class 2A No. 1 ranked Quincy Notre Dame it is a lucky symbol of their 13-game-long winning streak.
To earn another win, the top team in the West Central Conference North Division had to get past the top team of the Central State Eight, Rochester.
QND did just that, defeating Rochester 51-41 at The Pit on Thursday night.
“We had some balanced scoring today,” said QND head coach Eric Orne. “They were doing a really good job of guarding Abbey (Schreacke) down low, so we needed some even scoring. I think that carried over into the second half, especially with our freshman Jenna Durst.”
Durst scored three 3-pointers back to back in the third quarter, helping solidify some distance from the small four point lead the team created after the first half.
“It felt really good (to step up),” said Durst. “I just kind if shot it. It felt good so I kept shooting.”
Rochester fostered a stellar defensive effort, but Orne said the team responded well.
“Abbey (Schreacke) is going through a lot of trials through this season so far as the way teams are guarding her,” said Orne. “I think we are just more at ease now with other people stepping up into big roles.”
University of Missouri commit Schreacke is often the focus of defensive pressure by her opponents — neglecting the fact that the team has more players available to carry the offense.
Schreacke still led the team in scoring with 15 points.
However, Durst and Blair Eftink both scored 13 points, while Sage Stratton added 10 points.
“(Going into every game) I have the mentality that it's not gonna be easy,” said Schreacke. “(I handle it by) holding all my teammates accountable. I can’t just expect myself to do everything. I hold them accountable and I expect them to pick it up too.”
With this expectation, Schreacke was happy to see Durst’s clutch performance when the team’s usual scorers found themselves in a lull.
“That’s really big for her and her confidence,” said Schreacke. “In the first half of the season she’d have that open shot, but she’d kind of hesitate. Now that she made three in a row down that stretch, I think that really helps her confidence.”
Quincy Notre Dame (18-1) is focused on their coming matchup against Rock Island on Saturday.
“We’ll have a good shoot around, a good practice tomorrow, and get ready for them,” said Schreacke. “That game will help us decide how we are going to play against Quincy High School (later in the season).”
