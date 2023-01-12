Schreacke 1.12.jpg

QND senior Abbey Schreacke drives towards the basket during Thursday's game against Rochester at The Pit.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY— 13 is typically considered an unlucky number, but for Class 2A No. 1 ranked Quincy Notre Dame it is a lucky symbol of their 13-game-long winning streak.

To earn another win, the top team in the West Central Conference North Division had to get past the top team of the Central State Eight, Rochester.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.