QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame's defense was on lockdown in its West Central Conference girls basketball matchup against Rushville-Industry at The Pit on Monday.
QND took control early and came away with a 64-22 win over the Lady Rockets.
"We needed to come out strong," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "We had some second half issues on Saturday that got cleaned up a little bit today. I'm certainly pleased with our offense and everybody got to play today."
Rushville-Industry actually scored first when junior Addie Greene drained a 3-pointer.
It would be all QND following that point, with Lady Raiders senior Abbey Schreacke putting up nine points during the first quarter to get an commanding 25-5 lead by quarter's end.
Schreacke finished tied for the team lead in scoring with 14 points.
QND sophomore Sage Stratton contributed 12 points, while senior Blair Eftink racked up 11 points.
"That's definitely a good thing," Orne said. "They do what they do and (Schreacke and Eftink) definitely set the tone. I told them I wasn't going to risk anything during the second half with our big lead."
QND's lead increased to 42-12 by halftime and Orne used it as an opportunity to rest starters and get some playing time for the bench.
The bench scored 23 points for QND.
Leading the way was freshman Tristan Pieper, who provided spark off the bench, scoring 14 points.
"She came in and had 14 points," Orne said. "That's what you need coming out of your sixth and seventh players. That's good to see, especially for her confidence."
Rushville-Industry senior Josey Vogler led her team in scoring with seven points, including a half court buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close out the first half.
QND (23-1, 6-0) will play a road game against cross-town rival Quincy High School (15-8, 6-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
"We are going to prepare for them," Orne said. "They've got a nice 1-3-1. They are having success in the (Western Big 6). It's a big rivalry game, so we have to get ourselves geared up for that."
