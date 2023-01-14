QUINCY -- No. 1 ranked Quincy Notre Dame continued its dominant play on Saturday afternoon, thumping non-conference opponent Rock Island 73-20 at The Pit.
Saturday's victory extended QND's winning streak to 14 games.
QND head coach Eric Orne said it was one of the top performances by the Raiders all season.
"There's some things that were really clicking today," Orne said. "Rock Island has a good squad. I just thought we came down and played a really good balanced game, both defensively and offensively."
The Raiders were firing on all cylinders out of the gate, shutting Rock Island out in the first quarter.
QND seniors Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink both put up seven points during the first quarter to help the Raiders take a 26-0 lead by quarter's end.
"We really like to do that every game," Orne said. "That's kind of our mojo. If we can get our tip and get going and get into our pressure, then create turnovers and get some easy transition baskets. That's huge and we did that today."
Rock Island finally got on the scoreboard during the second quarter, but QND would extend its lead to 44-9 by halftime.
QND took a 64-20 lead by the end of the third quarter and held Rock Island scoreless again in the fourth quarter when the running clock was in effect.
The Raiders excelled from behind the arc, draining 10 3-pointers in total in Saturday's win. Eftink had four 3's, while Schreacke had three 3's.
"We've kind of been hit and miss on that some games, but today we certainly seemed like everything was in rhythm," Orne said. "When we caught the ball, we shot in rhythm. They were good looks and if we can knock down that many (3-pointers) every game, we are a pretty dangerous team."
Eftink scored a team-high 18 points for QND, while Schreacke added 13 points.
QND senior Mara Ippensen added nine points, while freshman Jenna Durst racked up eight points.
There was plenty of offensive balance, with 10 different QND players scoring points.
"We had some games where we weren't able to play as many kids," Orne said. "Everybody had a smile on their face in the locker room afterwards. That's good for our morale. Certainly, it's a long season and we need games like that where everybody can leave here smiling."
QND (20-1) will host West Central Conference foe Illini West (14-9) in its next game at 7:00 on Thursday.
"Monday is going to be a little bit light, but we are going to have some heavy-duty practices on Tuesday and Wednesday," Orne said. "Monday night, we are taking the girls to see Drury and Quincy University girls play. Just a little bit of a reward to see the game at the next level."
