ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Marko Cucuk and Andrew Catalpa are on quite a roll.
The Quincy Notre Dame doubles team strung together three consecutive victories Thursday in the back draw of the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament, ensuring themselves the opportunity to play a second day.
No one else earned the chance to do that.
The Raiders’ Sean Robertson went 2-2 in singles play Thursday and was eliminated getting knocked into the consolation bracket on a tiebreaker.
In their opening match, Cucuk and Catalpa suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Troy Triad’s Kyle Langenstein and Jake Stewart. They bounced back with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Chicago University’s Yaseen Qureshi and Ameya Deo.
The solid play continued two more rounds. The Raiders’ tandem beat Mascoutah’s Sam Norrenberns and Tommy Beck 6-1, 6-3 and finished the day with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Wheaton Academy’s Jeremy King and David Hill.
Robertson started his day with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Effingham St. Anthony’s Noah Tegeler, but he suffered a 6-1, 5-7, 10-8 loss to Nazareth Academy’s Ryan Nelson.
The senior rebounded for a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maroa-Forsyth’s Luke Hubbard before getting eliminated in a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Vernon Hills’ Aditya Savharwal.
In the Class 2A tournament, Quincy High School’s Caleb Vonderheide went 1-2 and was eliminated in the second round of the singles consolation bracket.
Vonderheide suffered a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Highland Park’s Eli Gordon in the first round, but bounced back for a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Chicago Marist’s Brayden Bartecki in the consolation bracket. Neuqua Valley’s Johnny Mou eliminated Vonderheide with a 6-4, 6-1 victory.