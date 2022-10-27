QUINCY – When Emma Hoing leaps into the air, look out below.
Some major damage is about to be done.
Hoing’s booming right-handed spikes and serves set the tone as Quincy Notre Dame captured a regional championship.
The Lady Raiders swept a solid Illini West team 25-13, 25-17 on Thursday night at The Pit.
“I just went out there and had fun,” Hoing said. “This is what I love to do, and I really enjoy playing in big matches like this. It’s awesome to be able to contribute and be a part of a great team like this.”
Notre Dame (32-3) advances to Class 2A sectional semifinal play against Orion on Monday in Farmington.
“Our team was really focused,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We were serving well and passing well. Illini West is a good team, and they brought a lot of energy. I thought we were prepared for that and handled it well.”
The 5-foot-10 Hoing turned in the night’s signature play during a spectacular three-spike sequence to end the initial set.
The explosive junior hammered a spike off a pinpoint set by sophomore Annie Eaton before Illini West defended and sent the ball back over the net to QND.
Hoing then ripped a second spike, but the scrappy Chargers battled once again and kept the point alive.
Eaton set Hoing up a third time, and she unleashed a vicious spike to end the set.
“I was yelling at Annie, ‘set her again, set her again,’” Kvitle said. “And Emma really came through. That was impressive.”
Hoing finished with six kills, all of the high-velocity variety.
“Emma hits the ball extremely hard,” Kvitle said. “She’s a threat, she’s a major threat. It’s tough to defend her.”
Illini West, who lost to Notre Dame in the regional finals last year, fought back in the second set.
The Chargers scored back-to-back points to square the set 8-8.
But then QND took over.
Freshman Eva Breckenkamp ignited a Lady Raider run with a spike as the boisterous home crowd roared.
It was Notre Dame’s final home match of the season.
“Our crowd was great,” Kvitle said. “It is always nice to see a lot of people here for a volleyball match. It always helps.”
Senior Abbey Schreacke was a dominant force in the second set, converting on numerous spikes and blocks.
“It was really special to have all these fans come out and support us – it was great,” Schreacke said. “That really gave us a boost and it was a fun atmosphere to play in.”
Eaton excelled once again as the quarterback of the potent Notre Dame offense. She delivered 24 assists.
Schreacke collected 10 kills, Breckenkamp five and Ali Entrup four.
“We have five players who can hit the ball,” Kvitle said. “That makes us hard to defend.”
Lilly Marth added a pair of aces for the Raiders.
Reagan Reed led Illini West with seven kills, seven digs and five assists. Teammate Josie Bryan had six kills, eight assists and five digs for the Chargers.
For QND, it now heads on the road for sectional play.
“We just need to keep playing like we have been,” Kvitle said. “As long as we do what we do best, we know we can be successful.”
Hoing agreed.
“We’ve really come together and connected, and we’re playing some of our best volleyball," she said. "We just need to stay focused and have fun when we play.”
QHS falls in regional final
The sixth-seeded Quincy High volleyball team battled before falling to No. 1 seed Normal Community 25-22, 25-17 in the Class 4A regional final at QHS.
Normal advances to face No. 2 Moline in sectional play on Monday.
The Blue Devils finished 18-18 overall after coming in third in the Western Big 6 with a 10-4 league record.
