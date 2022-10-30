MACOMB, Ill. -- Jack Cornell stood silently near the south end zone of Bombers Field on Saturday night, trying to wrap his head around what had just happened to his Quincy Notre Dame football team.
The scoreboard behind him told part of the story:
Macomb 28, Quincy Notre Dame 14.
But the real story was in the numbers in Saturday night's Class 4A first-round playoff game. The Raiders simply made too many mistakes and couldn't get the Bombers' offense off the field on third downs.
None of that made it any easier for Cornell to say goodbye to a group of seniors who compiled a 24-15 record over the last four years, including a state semifinal appearance as freshmen.
This wasn't the way it was supposed to end for this senior class, who left a legacy that will last for years to come.
"Our seniors have come here and all they've known is success. They certainly have left their mark," Cornell said. "They've really shown our young guys how to be leaders. Our underclassmen seeing how those upperclassmen lead is going to pay dividends long down the road, well after our seniors have graduated and moved on. For that I am eternally grateful."
Macomb (10-0) advances to play host to Murphysboro (8-2) in a second-round game.
Quincy Notre Dame bows out with a 5-5 record.
After a shaky start -- a bad snap on a punt led to a Macomb touchdown just 4 minutes, 20 seconds into the game -- the Raiders put themselves in position to win.
Macomb, which marched up and down the field in the first quarter behind the running of Max Ryner and the throwing of Jack Duncan -- was stifled in the second and third quarters by the Raiders' defense.
"We weren't happy with our first half performance, so we came out in the second half hungry and did our best out there," senior Connor McDowell said.
Senior Jackson Stratton broke free for 64 of his 129 rushing yards on a scoring gallop early in the second quarter. His 3-yard scoring run late in the third quarter gave Notre Dame a 14-12 lead with 14:34 to play.
"It's tough. We should have done better," Stratton said. "The personnel we had out there, they are a good group of guys. I love all those guys. We worked hard and we did the best we could."
But the Raiders' mistakes piled up in the fourth quarter.
Brock Wiley hit Stratton with a 43-yard touchdown pass on a double reverse, but the Raiders were called for an illegal shift, nullifying the score.
Instead of a 21-12 lead, the Raiders were intercepted on the following play, leading to a 44-yard scoring pass from Duncan to Jayden Jones which put the Bombers ahead to stay.
"I think that our guys have a lot of grit. I think they were excited to play. I wish we could have made a couple more plays tonight, but that's the way it goes sometimes," Cornell said. "Max Ryner is a heck of a running back. Jack Duncan operates their offense the right way. We had a tough time really trying to bring those guys down. A lot of credit to their guys up front."
A holding call stalled the Raiders' next drive before the Bombers drove 60 yards in 15 plays, eating 6:30 off the clock. Duncan lunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.
Macomb was 11-of-18 on third-down conversions and 3-of-5 on fourth-down conversions.
"We had a lot of young guys playing and it was hard for our guys to tackle and play a physical brand of football," Cornell said. "A lot of that credit goes to Macomb and the way they played."
As the Raiders hugged and said goodbye to the seniors, they already were looking toward the future.
"I think there's a lot to build on here," Cornell said. "We had a lot of young guys playing today, so we got a look at our future. But I'd sure like to have a few of those plays back."
"Our class has been through a lot," McDowell said. "We started our freshman year making the semifinals. The next year we didn't get to go to the playoffs because of COVID. We had a spring season, then we had our summer, then we had our junior season. Our class has been through a lot. I think what we've been through together and been able to accomplish together has been great."
"I'm going to miss these guys," Stratton said. "Four years at QND. The best four years of my life. Thank you to all the coaches and players I played with. Thank you."
