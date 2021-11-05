It was an emotion-packed evening of elation and heartbreak in the Super-Sectional volleyball finals Friday night.
Southeastern punched its ticket to the state tournament in Class 1A by outlasting Newark 25-20, 21-25, 28-26 in the Granville Super-Sectional.
A short time later, Quincy Notre Dame was on course to follow suit in Class 2A.
The Raiders came out strong, winning the first set before Pleasant Plains rallied to prevail 25-12, 25-23 in the Clinton Super-Sectional.
Southeastern advances to next week’s state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Suns will meet Springfield Lutheran next Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Taylor Wagner led Southeastern with 17 kills and 11 digs. Teammate Ani Kerr had 38 assists and Amanda Stephens collected 19 kills.
The Suns earned their third trip to state after previous trips in 1981 and 2001.
“We’ve been tested all week long,” said Southeastern coach Tim Kerr, in his 25th season at the school. “We played two tough teams before this match and that really helped us. We handled the intensity and the pressure really well. We dug deep and found a way to do something special.”
QND also looked poised to head to state after bolting to a 16-9 lead in the third and deciding set. The Raiders were still up 21-17, but Plains rallied to tie the match 23-23 before rallying for the victory.
Notre Dame concluded a highly successful campaign with a 32-5 record.
“It was a heck of a match between two excellent teams,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We caught them off guard with our serving and capitalized early. Then they came back in the second game and did the same thing to us.
“We went to the third game and had the lead, but they came back again and were able to push the last two points through. There were so many big momentum swings in the match.”
Emma Hoing led the Raiders with 12 kills. Teammate Abbey Schreacke contributed six kills.
Annie Eaton had 13 assists for QND and Faith Kientzle added 10 digs.
“It was an exciting and very well-played match,” Kvitle said. “It was a great environment with a lot of fans – it was a super environment to play in. Both teams played well. It was a phenomenal match and I’m super proud of my team.”
Notre Dame was seeking its first trip to state since 2016 when it finished second.
“It’s definitely tough to come up short like that,” Kvitle said. “We absolutely had a great season, and we return most of our players for next season. I’m very appreciative of our seniors for their leadership and for the great job that they did.”
