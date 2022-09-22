QUINCY – No team is more eager, anxious or ready to take the field this week than the Quincy Notre Dame football team.
It has been nearly two weeks since the Raiders have competed in a game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY – No team is more eager, anxious or ready to take the field this week than the Quincy Notre Dame football team.
It has been nearly two weeks since the Raiders have competed in a game.
And QND players can’t wait to step on the field again Friday night.
Notre Dame (2-2) will receive that opportunity when it battles Breese Mater Dei (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“We know a lot about Breese and there is definitely a lot of familiarity between both programs,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “They are the team I consider our biggest rival.
"This a matchup that’s been happening for a long time. We’re very excited to be playing again and we're excited to be playing a great opponent like Breese.”
Notre Dame has not played since it suffered a home loss to Chicago Hope Academy on Sept. 10.
The Raiders were scheduled to play Hayti (Mo.) this past Saturday at home, but they were informed late last week they were receiving a forfeit.
Hayti said it did not have enough healthy players to compete in the game.
QND officials tried to find a last-minute replacement, but they were unable to find an opponent.
“Like I said earlier, I was very impressed with the maturity shown by our players with how they handled the news,” Cornell said. “Obviously, they were disappointed, but we moved on right away from it and immediately started focusing on Breese.”
Cornell said the extra time without a game has enabled his team more recovery and recuperation time from a tough early schedule.
Notre Dame quarterback Jackson Stratton and wide receiver Charlie Lavery were among players who had to leave the Chicago Hope Academy game because of cramps or an injury.
Senior Jake Wallingford missed the game with an injury.
Junior Noah Lunt took over at quarterback in the second half of that game for the Raiders.
“We’ve had a chance to get some guys back healthy again,” Cornell said.
So what type of team can QND expect to see on the field Friday night?
“Breese is a hard-nosed, disciplined football team that plays hard. They’ve had a lot of success over the years,” Cornell said. “We’ve had a good week of preparation and we will be ready to go. We just need to play hard. If we have the right mindset, we will be successful.
“This is the type of game where you can throw the records out – it’s going to be a very competitive football game."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.