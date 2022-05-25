PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — Dalton Miller admits his pitching style is a bit unorthodox.
“I’m just wild enough to be hard to hit,” he said.
But it works perfectly for him.
Just ask the Shelbyville Rams.
Miller entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning. And he slammed the door on top-seeded Shelbyville’s season.
Miller delivered the two biggest outs of the spring for Quincy Notre Dame, striking out the final two hitters to give the Raiders a dramatic 2-1 win.
That boosted No. 2 seed QND to a clutch victory in the Class 2A sectional baseball semifinals.
“That was big – Dalton’s been doing that for us all year,” Notre Dame coach Ryan Oden said. “He’s a big-time player and he came through in a big situation.”
Miller’s heroics came just in time.
Within seconds of Miller recording the final out, a downpour and flashes of lightning rolled into Pleasant Plains High School as the teams scrambled for shelter in their dugouts.
“If that last pitch wouldn’t have been a strike,” Miller said, “we would’ve been here for a while.”
The fifth-ranked Raiders, 32-2 overall and winners of 23 straight games, will be back in Pleasant Plains on Saturday.
Notre Dame is scheduled to face Moroa-Forsyth or Gillespie there in the sectional finals on Saturday at 11 a.m.
QND, held without a hit for the first three innings Wednesday, opened the scoring in the fourth inning.
Ben Kasparie led off with a walk and advanced to third on a single by Tucker Tollerton. The Raiders scored when Tollerton stole second and Kasparie scampered home when the ball bounced away on the throw to second.
Shelbyville finally scored in the sixth, tallying an unearned run after a throwing error by the Raiders.
Notre Dame avoided further damage when Kasparie charged in to make a superb diving catch in short center field. That ended the inning as the Rams left the bases loaded.
The Raiders responded by retaking the lead in the top of the seventh inning.
Jack Linenfelser ripped an RBI single down the left-field line to give QND a 2-1 lead.
“Jack got the pitch he was looking for and he drove the ball,” Oden said. “He delivered when we needed it. Our team has stepped up like that all year.”
Notre Dame starter Tyler Dance turned in a superb outing. He didn’t allow a run in the first five innings before being relieved by Tollerton in the sixth.
“Tyler was shaky in the first, but he settled down and pitched really well,” Oden said. “He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win.”
Tollerton worked out of a jam in the sixth inning, but ran into trouble in the seventh before Miller came on to record the final two outs.
“It was a great feeling to come in and be able to close it out in a big situation,” Miller said. “It was a great pitching battle with not many hits on both sides. You can’t beat the emotion of closing out a postseason game like that. It is an amazing feeling.”
The resilient Raiders now stand just two victories from a trip to the state tournament.
“We have another great opportunity on Saturday,” Miller said. “We’re a confident team and we believe in each other. We know if we play our game, we will have a good chance to win. We have a phenomenal group of guys on this team. I wouldn’t trade what we have for anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.