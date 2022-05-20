PETERSBURG, Ill. -- Eric Orne has been looking for his team to break out of its offensive slump.
Mission accomplished, in a huge way, on Friday afternoon.
Quincy Notre Dame erupted for seven first inning runs en route to rolling past Pleasant Plains 10-3 in a Class 2A regional softball final.
Brooke Boden and Lindsey Fischer both blasted three-run home runs to ignite the first-inning outburst.
“I’m tremendously proud of my team,” Orne said. “We’ve battled a lot of adversity this season and they really came through. We had some good at bats and we were patient at the plate. And we were able to come through with some big hits in the first inning. We really needed that.”
QND (24-8) advances to face Tri-City in Tuesday’s sectional semifinals in Athens.
The Lady Raiders lost to Tri-City in the same round last year in 10 innings.
“We know they’re going to be a very good opponent and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Orne said. “They have a very good pitcher who is going to Eastern Illinois, and we know it will be a good test for us.”
Notre Dame freshman Caitlin Bunte did plenty of damage with her arm and her bat.
Bunte earned her second straight postseason win with another complete game performance.
The talented left-hander went seven innings and allowed three runs.
“Caitlin pitched well again for us,” Orne said. “She did a good job, and we were able to put a lot of runs on the board in support of her.”
She also belted a solo home run in the fifth inning.
"It was great to see us get the bats going," Orne said. "Now we go back to work for a couple of practices before we play the next one."
