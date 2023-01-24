QUINCY — The Pit hosted a showdown between Quincy Notre Dame and Illini West boys basketball on Tuesday night, with both teams battling for a top spot in the West Central Conference.
Heading into the matchup, Illini West was undefeated in conference and was ranked at second place. The Raiders proved to be more eager, displacing the Chargers’ winning streak with a 58-45 win.
“Offense wasn’t the problem tonight,” said Illini West head coach Justin Ellison. “We made our first five or six shots and we got the shots we wanted. I was pleased with how we came out.”
Illini West came out with heat, maintaining the upper hand for most of the first quarter until Jackson Stratton leveled out the score 11-11.
The teams played hot-potato for the lead, finishing the quarter tied 16-16 with another play from Stratton outside of the arc. He scored seven points in the opening quarter.
“They came out and started shooting lights out,” said Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer. “Nolan Deitrich hit two 3's and next thing you know we are down 11-4 and you have to battle."
Despite the back and forth of the outset, Illini West could not keep up with the Raiders finishing the first half 33-23 which was attributed to QND hitting their defensive keys.
“I told (the team) before the game that defense was gonna win this ball game,” said Meyer. “We went out and played better defense in the 2nd quarter and got a 10 point lead.”
QND’s Josh Bocke led in scoring with 16 points, while Charlie Lavery and Alex Connoyer followed with 12.
Illini West’s Nolan Deitrich scored 16 points, followed by Colby Robertson and Wesley Robertson with nine points.
“They threw some big punches at us but we responded well,” said Bocke. “We came out a little slow in the beginning of the first half and then we got our stuff together and reset. Overall, we got a win.”
Not only was this a conference faceoff, but there was a unique dynamic between the team’s coaches as well. Illini West’s head coach, Ellison, was previously a player for QND’s head coach, Meyer, at John Wood Community College where Meyer worked as the assistant coach.
“I love playing against (Meyer),” said Ellison. “We’ve never beat him yet, but we’ve been close a couple times. I always love playing (at The Pit). He gave me a hard time about the Cowboys though, so I told him I hope his Chiefs lose on Sunday.”
Illini West’s conference record is 6-1 and 13-11 overall. QND’s conference record is 2-1 and 13-8 overall. The Raiders await most of their conference games for the latter half of the season.
The Chargers will play West Prairie on Jan. 31, while the Raiders will play another conference game against Payson Seymour on Feb. 2 in the QND Shootout.
