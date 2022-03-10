QUINCY — The first time an Eric Orne coached team won state at Quincy Notre Dame, the Lady Raiders repeated the following season.
And the season after that.
QND captured three straight championships from 2011-13.
Now the latest Notre Dame girls’ basketball team has a golden opportunity to go back-to-back.
The Lady Raiders will return four of five starters from the squad that captured the Illinois Class 2A state championship this past weekend.
All-state juniors Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink will return next season along with starting guards Lia Quintero and Sage Stratton.
Stratton leads a strong freshman class that is expected to make even more of an impact on varsity next season.
QND likely will start next season ranked No. 1 in the state.
“We’re excited for next year obviously,” Eftink said. “It’s great knowing we have most of our players coming back.”
Orne was asked about the possibility of a state basketball repeat in 2023.
“I want these girls to enjoy their spring sports,” Orne said. “We are lucky to have multiple sport kids. We will meet again in June and go to our summer basketball camps. That’s where it starts for next season.
“We obviously will have a strong nucleus of players coming back and we’re looking forward to that.”
Quintero, one of those multi-sport athletes, already has thought ahead to the possibilities for the next basketball season.
“The plan is to play our hearts out,” Quintero said, “and win another one.”
