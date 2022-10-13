QND Noah Lunt

Quincy Notre Dame quarterback Noah Lunt looks for an open receiver during last week's game against Normal West.

 H-W PHOTO/AARON BEASTON

The Quincy Notre Dame football team knows exactly what it needs to accomplish.

The Raiders must win their final two regular season games.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.