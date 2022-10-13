The Quincy Notre Dame football team knows exactly what it needs to accomplish.
The Raiders must win their final two regular season games.
Or the season is over.
The first part of that quest begins Friday night when QND (3-4) plays at Granite City (1-6).
“My message to our team since last Friday has been that we control our own destiny,” Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell said. “Certainly, our backs are against the wall. You are what your record is, and we are 3-4. We know we need to have a good sense of urgency and we know we have to win.”
Granite City has lost its last three games, including a 59-0 defeat last week against Breese Mater Dei.
The Raiders defeated Mater Dei by three touchdowns earlier this season.
The Warriors average 16 points per game while allowing nearly 40 points per contest.
Notre Dame has averaged 18.5 points and allowed 20 in the six games it has played.
“This is Granite City’s homecoming game, and they will be fired up,” Cornell said. “They’ve got really good athletes and they have a lot of guys who play hard. We have to contain their playmakers and limit their big plays.”
Notre Dame is coming off a 17-0 homecoming setback against Normal West.
The Raiders moved the ball effectively, but they were unable to cash in on the scoreboard.
QND has not scored an offensive touchdown in the last eight quarters.
“We need to have a greater sense of urgency when we get the ball into the red zone,” Cornell said. “We need to finish drives when we get down there. And we can’t make mistakes.
“We can move the ball – we just can’t self-implode. We need to come away with points when we have the opportunities on offense.”
QND is led by senior running back/linebacker Jackson Stratton and senior linebacker Dalton Miller.
Stratton has emerged as the team’s top rusher after starting the season at quarterback. Miller has turned in a number of big plays defensively.
“We’ve had good practices this week,” Cornell said. “Our players know what’s at stake and they will be ready to go. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
