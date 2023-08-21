PEORIA, Ill. -- Defending Class 1A state champion Quincy Notre Dame was unable to get its offense going on Monday against defending Class 2A state champion Peoria Notre Dame.
Peoria Notre Dame defeated QND 5-0 in the boys soccer season opener amid a heat wave.
At halftime, Peoria Notre Dame led 1-0 and put away the Raiders with a four-goal second half.
"We were fairly lucky to be down 1-0 at halftime," said QND head coach Greg Reis. "Max Frericks had a great game and they put on a lot of pressure. Peoria Notre Dame is a force to be reckoned with."
QND (0-1) will begin its home tournament on Thursday against Jacksonville at 7 p.m., which will last through Saturday.
The Raiders will face Ladue on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and face Lindberg on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
"It's going to be tough," Reis said of the QND Tournament. "Ladue ad Linberg are two tough teams from St. Louis. It's going to be different, there's five teams instead of six."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.