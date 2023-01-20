QUINCY -- With the expansion of the Quincy Shootout this year, Quincy Notre Dame got the opportunity to host four games on Friday night at The Pit.
QND took on Missouri Class 4 perennial power Father Tolton and gave the Pioneers a good fight.
Father Tolton emerged victorious, defeating QND 49-41.
"I'm proud of the way our guys battled," said QND head coach Kevin Meyer. "It was tooth and nail to hold that team to 49 points with the way they've been scoring. It's no moral victory, but I'm really proud of our guys."
The Raiders faced a challenge on dealing with Pioneers 6' 9" senior Evens Appolon on both the offensive and defensive ends.
Although Appolon was limited to six points, he made an impact.
"We had a couple of missed opportunities where we had empty possessions," Meyer said. "Then you got Evens Appolon. He blocked a lot of shots, but he also changed a lot of shots. So we had an empty possession and they would score."
The focus on Appolon opened up opportunities for Father Tolton senior James Lee, who scored 23 points and was named the game's most outstanding player.
"(Lee) is just so darn quick," Meyer said. "We were so worried about them going to No. 15 in the post like they were trying to. That just gave a chance for James Lee to get to the basket. He made some nice shots and made those free throws down the stretch."
QND never fell behind by more than 10 points and went from being down three points to being down 13-7 after Lee hit a 3-pointer to close out the first quarter.
Father Tolton led by 29-22 at halftime and 36-31 by the end of the third quarter.
The Raiders came within three points of Father Tolton's lead midway through the fourth quarter, but that would be the closest QND would get.
"They are a well-coached team," Meyer said. "Jeremy Osborne is a Quincy guy. He wants to bring his team down here and play super well. Tip of the cap to them. I thought we hung with them for a long time."
Raiders senior Jake Hoyt scored a team-high 11 points, while senior Charlie Lavery put up nine points. Senior Josh Bocke added eight points.
"If they stick together, they are going to battle," Meyer said. "This group has a lot of fight in them. They know they got some special goals still to try to attain this year."
QND (12-8) will return to action on Tuesday, hosting Illini West.
"We will get better playing teams like that," Meyer said. "Now we go into a little bit of our conference stretch as we head into the last couple weeks of our regular season. That makes us tougher playing teams like that."
