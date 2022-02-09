BRIMFIELD, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team has played one of the toughest second-half schedules in the state.
The Lady Raiders battled another elite opponent before coming up short Wednesday night.
In a matchup of the state’s top-ranked Class 2A and Class 1A teams in Illinois, Notre Dame suffered a road setback.
Class 1A No. 1 Brimfield used a big second quarter en route to downing the 2A No. 1 Lady Raiders 73-49.
Notre Dame fell to 22-3 overall in the final week of the regular season. Brimfield, which hit nine 3-pointers, improved to 24-4.
“They’re a very good team and we had a lot of defensive breakdowns,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “I think they will go very far in 1A. They shot the lights out from 3 and we were never really engaged defensively.”
The Lady Raiders trailed just 21-19 after one quarter with junior standout Abbey Schreacke scoring 17 early points.
Brimfield then outscored Notre Dame 20-4 in the decisive second quarter to take a 41-23 lead at the half.
Schreacke, who had 21 first-half points, finished with 34 points Wednesday. The all-stater also had 10 rebounds.
Teammate Blair Eftink added 11 points for Notre Dame.
QND returns home Thursday night to face Liberty. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Pit.
The Lady Raiders will be forced to win away from home with the postseason road they face starting next week in 2A.
“We chose this game to be challenged,” Orne said. “This game shows us that we will need to be ready to go when we play on the road.
“We know we have to learn from this and play better.”
