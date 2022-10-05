QUINCY – This marquee matchup did live up to its billing.
In a battle of Class 2A volleyball powerhouses, the match between Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb came right down to the wire.
And it was the visitors who pulled out a dramatic three-set win Wednesday night at The Pit.
Macomb outlasted QND 25-17, 17-25, 25-23 in an intense, back-and-forth battle.
The Lady Raiders, ranked fourth in Class 2A, dropped to 24-3 overall.
“It was a really good battle,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We had a great crowd and a super atmosphere. Macomb came out ready to play. They were digging everything.”
Macomb improved to 19-1.
Notre Dame eliminated Macomb in last year’s postseason and there is a good chance the teams could square off again in the playoffs.
A packed house at The Pit saw another epic battle between top programs.
The third and deciding set was deadlocked 21-21 before Macomb prevailed.
“We can learn from this and get better,” Kvitle said. “We definitely have some things to work on. We need to get back in the gym and make some improvements. Hopefully, we will see them again.”
Junior Emma Hoing led Notre Dame with nine kills. Freshman Eva Breckenkamp had six kills and senior Abbey Schreacke had five kills.
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton finished with 22 assists for the Lady Raiders.
