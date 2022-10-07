QUINCY – The offensive struggles continue for the Quincy Notre Dame football team.
The Raiders were unable to capitalize on an abundance of golden opportunities on homecoming and Senior Night.
And that proved costly as Notre Dame dropped a 17-0 decision to Normal Community West on Friday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
QND fell to 3-4 overall. Normal West, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, improved to 6-1.
“We got the ball down there and we’ve got to punch it into the end zone in those critical situations,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “We need to stay focused and not take anything for granted. We need to come away with points in a lot of those situations. We have to finish.”
Down 10-0 at the half, the Raiders drove to the Wildcat 25- and 7-yard lines in the third quarter but came up empty on both occasions.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on QND killed the first drive.
Notre Dame came back on its next possession and drove to Normal West’s 7 after a 37-yard pass from Noah Lunt to Aiden Klauser.
A short time later, Lunt’s third-down pass was deflected. Wildcat defender Gavin Camp alertly picked the ball off before sprinting 94 yards untouched down the sideline for a touchdown.
The costly pick-6 boosted Normal West to a 17-0 lead after QND was on the verge of making it a one-score game.
The Raiders marched to the Wildcat 30 early in the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down pass fell to the turf incomplete.
Notre Dame then recovered a fumble deep in Normal West territory and drove to the Wildcat 23 before stalling.
This was the second recent meeting between these schools.
The teams met in the spring of 2021 when the season was moved because of the Covid pandemic. Normal West won 20-9 at Notre Dame.
The Raiders came up with a pair of first-quarter turnovers Friday – an interception and a fumble recovery – but were unable to capitalize.
Normal West finally broke through late in the first quarter. Brock Leenerman’s 2-yard scoring plunge capped the game’s first scoring drive.
The Wildcats capitalized after a fumble recovery late in the first half. Owen Senn booted a 28-yard field goal on the half’s final play to boost Normal West to a 10-0 lead.
Notre Dame has not scored an offensive touchdown in the last eight quarters.
“It’s definitely frustrating, having that many opportunities and not coming away with points,” QND standout Jackson Stratton said. “We were in the game the whole time, and we had so many chances. We have to learn from this and try to correct our mistakes.”
Notre Dame was solid defensively and kept their team in the game Friday.
“We still need to be better in all three phases,” Cornell said. “Yes, we got some really big turnovers. But I thought they ran the ball on us too much.
“This is a total team endeavor. Our defense needs to be better. Our special teams need to be better, and our offense needs to be better. It’s not one side is better than the other. We need to be stout up front and in the heart of our defense. Our offense needs to find a way to score points.”
The Raiders now need to win their final two regular-season games – on the road at Granite City and John Burroughs – to have a shot at the playoffs.
“Every game is a playoff game from here on out,” Cornell said. “We got to make sure that we’re on point at all times. And we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to be successful.”
“Our backs have been against the wall this whole year – this is nothing new,” Stratton said. “It’s going to take a lot of grit, and we’re going to do it.”
