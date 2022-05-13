QUINCY -- A rough fourth inning proved costly for the Quincy Notre Dame softball team.
Pearl City didn’t hit a ball out of the infield, but the Wolves still managed to score five unearned runs in the fourth.
That broke a 2-2 tie and Pearl City went on to claim an 8-2 win Friday night at the Backyard.
The Lady Raiders, plagued by numerous miscues on the infield, fell to 21-7 overall.
“There just wasn’t a lot of communication on a few routine plays that we normally make,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “That led to a big inning for them. We just never settled down and our emotions kind of took over. Instead of having some balance, the game got away from us."
QND and Pearl City will square off again on Saturday morning.
“That’s always one thing about myself being a baseball player – there’s always a game the next day,” Orne said. “We just need to find some momentum at some point. We just don’t have it right now.
“There is not a lot of energy in the dugout to get over the hump when a mistake is made to pick our teammates up.”
Notre Dame was coming off a strong performance in a win over Camp Point Central.
“We need to work harder together as a team,” Orne said. “We need to step up instead of giving in. We need to rise up and meet the challenge.
“It just didn’t seem like we had a lot of excitement today.”
