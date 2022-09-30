MAHOMET — Plenty of takeaways.
But not enough stops. And not enough offense.
The Quincy Notre Dame football team lost 35-10 to Mahomet-Seymour on Friday night at Frank Dutton Field, with the host Bulldogs staying unbeaten and clinching a Class 5A playoff berth in the process.
QND saw its two-game win streak end three hours from home against a program that has won 15 straight regular-season games.
But the Raiders (3-3) gave Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) more trouble than most foes this season, especially in the first half.
QND senior linebacker Dalton Miller returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown with less than two minutes in the first half that trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-10.
“We’ve got a stingy defense,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “We just got to the right spot. Our coaches do a good job of preparing our guys, week in and week out. Our guys take that to heart. We’ve got some really good instinctual football players, and we’ve got to build on that.”
Mahomet-Seymour, however, responded by scoring a touchdown with only 18 seconds left on a 5-yard touchdown run by Braden Houchin with 18.9 seconds left before halftime to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-10.
QND never got closer in the second half against a team ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press 5A statewide poll, with Mahomet-Seymour keeping the Raiders at bay in the second half.
“I thought that there are mistakes we made and things we can certainly do better at,” Cornell said. “We just had some missed opportunities here and there that we need to capitalize on.”
The Raiders intercepted M-S quarterback Wyatt Bohm four times in the first half, but they were never able to get the lead. The Bulldogs relied on a big play to take an early 7-0 lead when senior receiver Quenton Rogers scored on a 54-yard reverse with only 10:17 left in the first quarter.
After QND made it 7-3 following a 37-yard field goal by senior Deakon Schuette midway through the first quarter, Mahomet-Seymour senior linebacker Nick Golden blocked a Raiders’ punt deep in QND territory. Senior receiver Valient Walsh ended the short drive with a 5-yard touchdown run that made it 14-3 in favor of the Bulldogs with 11:09 left in the second quarter.
Golden was at it again less than two minutes later when he intercepted a pass from QND junior quarterback Noah Lunt and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
Just like that, a 7-3 deficit for the Raiders had turned into a 21-3 deficit before Miller produced the lone touchdown for QND just before halftime.
The Raiders forced five turnovers, including four interceptions in the first half against Mahomet-Seymour quarterback Wyatt Bohm, but couldn’t do much offensively for most of the night.
Cornell credited the efforts of the Bulldogs’ defensive line in limiting what QND could do when its offense had the ball.
“They are certainly a downhill bunch,” Cornell said. “They really do a great job of getting after it and creating chaos on the line of scrimmage.”
Still, the fact QND held Mahomet-Seymour to its lowest point total this season and caused so many takeaways is a silver lining the Raiders can take into their Week 7 home game against Normal West.
“I liked the effort,” Cornell said. “We should learn a lot out of this game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.