QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame continued its torrid start to the young volleyball season on Thursday in its home opener against West Hancock.
QND dispatched the Lady Titans in two straight sets -- 25-8, 25-11.
"I think we did well," QND head coach Courtney Kvitle said. "We started really well out of the gates."
Similar to last night's win, QND seized momentum early and held on to it.
The Lady Raiders had the home crowd energy to feed off of in its home opener.
"It's always nice, obviously," Kvitle said. "It's loud, energetic and fun. We had a decent crowd here, so that's always great."
On the flip side, West Hancock was unable to get into rhythm.
"We got beat by a better team tonight," West Hancock head coach Charlie Bolton said. "They are quicker and they hit the ball harder. We had to play a lot of defense and we couldn't get the ball to our hitters and that's because of them. We had our moments, but not enough of them."
Bre Peterson had three kills for West Hancock, while Jaydn Climer recorded two kills.
Bolton said his players have the ability to play better.
"We did a poor job of blocking," Bolton said. "I don't know why they did not get in front of the person hitting the ball. A lot of that is our fault and my fault because I'm the coach."
Another area QND excelled at was serving.
"We served really well," Kvitle said. "We served the zones we were supposed to serve."
QND outside hitter Emma Hoing had another dominant game in the front row.
"Emma did really well," Kvitle said. "We ran a pretty good offense today. Lauren Hummel had four kills tonight, which is nice to see."
Up next for West Hancock (1-1) is the Southeastern Lady Suns Classic, with the Titans facing West Central at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29.
"We are looking forward to (the Lady Suns Classic)," Bolton said. "We just got to get past this and move on. I'm sure they are disappointed and so am I, but sometimes you get beat by better teams."
Up next for QND (2-0) is the QHS Early Bird Tournament on Saturday, facing Galesburg and Pekin.
Illini West sweeps Brown County
The Illini West volleyball team defeated Brown County in two sets (26-24, 25-16) on the road Thursday night.
Madalyn Boyer had eight kills and six digs for Illini West, while Reagan Reed had eight kills, 10 assists and nine digs. Josie Bryan had six kills, 10 assists and six digs.
Ashlee Markert had five kills, 12 digs and one block for Brown County, while Adalyn Wagner had 10 assists, five digs and one ace.
Illini West (2-0) will compete in the Lady Suns Classic, starting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. when they face Barry Western.
Brown County (1-2) will compete in the Lady Suns Classic, starting with a game against Payson Seymour at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Payson Seymour wins opener
Payson Seymour traveled to Beardstown on Thursday night for the season opener, earning a win in two straight sets (25-15, 25-14).
Megan Stanford had eight kills, three blocks and one ace for Payson, while Hannah Bingaman had four kills, 19 assists and one ace. Madi O'Dear had four kills, four blocks and seven aces.
Payson Seymour (1-0) will face Brown County on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Lady Suns Classic.
