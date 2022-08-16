QUINCY -- Jack Cornell knows what a winning culture looks like.
He played on football teams that competed in the Rose Bowl and the Super Bowl.
And he’s been highly successful as the head coach at Quincy Notre Dame.
As the Raiders move closer to the 2022 season opener against Quincy High, Cornell likes what he has seen.
“We’re off to a great start,” Cornell said prior to a recent practice. “There has been great energy and a really good vibe from our guys. Our primary focus has been on building a winning culture – that’s what wins in high school athletics.”
Notre Dame is coming off a 6-4 season and is eager to improve on that mark this fall with a majority of its starters back on both sides of the ball.
“Having that much experience back is huge for us,” Cornell said. “It all starts up front for us on the offensive and defensive line. We have a number of guys who started that are back, and that obviously makes a big difference for us.”
The Raiders will have a new quarterback this fall, and it has been a three-way battle that includes senior Jackson Stratton.
Junior Noah Lunt and sophomore Wyatt Mueller are also in the mix at QB.
“I love the way our quarterbacks are all competing,” Cornell said. “I love the way they are all looking out for each other and have each other’s backs. I love the way they are picking up the offense.
“We have tweaked some things there that fits them all athletically. They all have a pretty similar skill set.”
Stratton is an elite defensive player who has already received a number of offers from college programs. Senior fullback/linebacker Dalton Miller is another standout on both sides of the football for Notre Dame.
QND lineman Wilson Henning said his team has high expectations for this season.
“It’s super exciting to be back out here – we are definitely ready to go play somebody,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for this team – we have talent everywhere on the field. All of the guys are working hard so we can have a successful season this year.”
The Raiders play a challenging schedule, but the Week 1 battle against the Blue Devils on Aug. 26 carries a little extra significance.
“We’re really excited for that game,” Henning said. “They have a real good team and it’s going to be a heck of a game. But we play tough people all the time and we’re used to it.”
Cornell had a diplomatic response when asked about opening at home against Quincy High.
“We are taking this one day at a time,” he said. “Our focus in training camp is getting ready for a season, not so much one game. Our guys know what’s in front of us, and they are excited about that opportunity and what we have at home.”
Notre Dame running back Jordan Stickler is impressed with the chemistry and camaraderie on this team.
“We have a lot of experience and a lot of great players,” he said. “We have high expectations. We have great leaders on this team and the players are really committed to being successful. If we stick together, there is nothing that can stop us.”
Basketball standout Jake Wallingford is another player to keep an eye on this fall in football. The 6-foot-8 Wallingford is expected to make an impact at wide receiver for the Raiders.
After all of the work they put in over the winter, spring and summer, the opening game is right around the corner now for QND.
“It’s awesome – this is what these guys play for,” Cornell said. “These guys have worked really well together in the weight room and on the practice field.
“To prepare to play somebody else, that completely changes the game. I know our guys are excited as are the teams we are going to play. Fall is the greatest time of the year. School is starting and football is going. This is everything as a young man that you want to be doing right now.”
