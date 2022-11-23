QND Captain Jack

Coach Jack Cornell leads his Quincy Notre Dame team during the 2022 season.

 H-W FILE PHOTO

QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell announced early Wednesday morning that the Raiders will be joining the Central State Eight Conference as a football member in 2024.

"This is a tremendous step forward for our football program," Cornell said, "and I could not be more excited."

