QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell announced early Wednesday morning that the Raiders will be joining the Central State Eight Conference as a football member in 2024.
"This is a tremendous step forward for our football program," Cornell said, "and I could not be more excited."
This move will alleviate many of the scheduling, traveling and logistical issues QND has faced in recent years while not being affiliated with a conference in football.
Cornell said QND will play in the same division in its new league as Sacred Heart-Griffin, Jacksonville, Springfield, Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast.
The Central State Eight’s other division includes Chatham Glenwood, Decatur MacArthur, Decatur Eisenhower, Lincoln, Rochester and Normal U High.
Cornell said QND will play crossover games against teams from the other division in Week 8 and 9 of the season.
The Raiders are scheduled to face Lincoln and Decatur MacArthur in the final two weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Cornell said QND hopes to continue playing rivalry games against Quincy High School and Breese Mater Dei. Those games would be in the first two weeks of the season.
"Joining the CS8 was a logical decision that puts us in a competitive conference not that far from home,” Cornell said. “And gives us the opportunity to play football at the freshmen, JV and varsity levels.”
