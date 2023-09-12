HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Quincy Notre Dame traveled to America's hometown on Tuesday to face Hannibal in a girls tennis showdown.
QND came out on top with a 7-2 win over Hannibal.
In the No. 1 singles match, QND's Aly Young defeated Hannibal's Lanie Privett 8-6.
QND's Alyssa Ley defeated Hannibal's Aubrielle Krigbaum 8-5 in the No. 2 singles match.
In the No. 3 singles match, QND's Morgan Zanger defeated Hannibal's Kasey DeStefane 8-5.
QND's Kaitlyn Brown defeated Hannibal's Abby Hickman 8-3 in the No. 4 singles match.
In the No. 5 singles match, Hannibal's Julia Lee defeated QND's Paige Bliven 8-6.
Hannibal's Elizabeth Wellman defeated QND's Audrey Linenfelser 8-4 in the No. 6 singles match.
QND swept all three doubles matches.
The QND duo of Young and Ley defeated the Hannibal duo of Privett and DeStefane 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.
In the No. 2 doubles match, the QND duo of Zanger and Brown defeated the Hannibal duo of Krigbaum and Hickman 8-2.
The QND duo of Lee and Wellman defeated the Hannibal duo of Bliven and Linenfelser 8-6 in the No. 3 doubles match.
Up next for QND is a road match against Alton Marquette at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Up next for Hannibal (3-4) is a road match against conference rival Marshall (5-0) at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
