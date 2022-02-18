SPRINGFIELD — The Class 2A No. 3 Notre Dame Lady Raiders overcame a slow start to advance with an impressive performance in postseason play.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders downed No. 6 Williamsville 54-38 in a 2A girls’ basketball regional final Friday night.
QND improved to 25-3 overall. Williamsville finished 20-10 overall.
Notre Dame advances to the Waverly Sectional, where it will face Carlinville in a semifinal game on Tuesday.
Junior all-stater Abbey Schreacke led the Lady Raiders with 29 points. Classmate Blair Eftink added 14 points.
“We kind of survived that first quarter,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “The second quarter, we made some adjustments with our press. We were able to get some transition baskets and we started separating from them. We were more relaxed after that.
“We seem to struggle in that gym, so hopefully a new venue will help us. We’re not playing great, but we’re surviving and that’s what you need to do this time of year.”
Notre Dame struggled from the field in the game’s early stages before taking a 10-9 lead after one quarter. Schreacke had eight points in the opening eight minutes.
The Lady Raiders embarked on a 13-0 run to break the game open in the second quarter.
Notre Dame led 29-19 at the half.
Williamsville battled back before QND closed strong to finish the third quarter with a 42-30 lead.
Notre Dame widened the gap to 16 points in the final period. The contributors were numerous for the winning team.
“Abbey really got going when we picked up the tempo,” Orne said. “She really settled in and had a great game.
“Eryn Cornwell did a good job defensively and she hit a big bucket for us. Sage Stratton hit a big 3-pointer for us. And Blair Eftink also hit some big baskets for us.”
QND boys cruise to home win
The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team started quickly and rolled past Keokuk 69-43 on Friday night at the Pit.
QND improved to 17-11 overall in winning its regular-season finale. The Chiefs fell to 4-17.
The Raiders were effective with their pressure defense and bolted to a commanding 35-17 lead at the half.
Notre Dame’s Braden Sheffield scored the first two buckets of the second half before Jake Wallingford followed with a dunk and a hoop to extend the lead to 25 points.
The Raiders led 53-28 after three quarters.
Wallingford collected 16 points, including eight in each half. Sheffield contributed 15 points for Notre Dame.
“We came back strong off a tough loss,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said on his postgame radio interview. “We played with effort, energy and enthusiasm. It was a good tune-up as we get ready for postseason play.”
The Raiders are scheduled to open Class 2A postseason play at home. Third-seeded QND will face Rushville-Industry in a regional matchup at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Pit.
“Our guys will be ready to get after it,” Meyer said. “We have a clear focus, and our mindset is to take care of business.”
Illini West survives in overtime
The fourth-ranked Illini West girls’ basketball team survived a tough road battle, outlasting rival Central-Southeastern 33-30 in a Class 2A regional final Friday night.
Down 29-26, Illini West’s Reagan Reed hit a clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
The Chargers advance to the Waverly Sectional semifinals against the Alton Marquette-Staunton winner on Tuesday.
Central-Southeastern led 21-18 after three quarters.
Mendon Unity girls power to win
The state-ranked Mendon Unity girls’ basketball team rolled to a Class 1A regional title Friday night.
Unity grabbed a big first-half lead en route to downing Abingdon-Avon 68-39.
Unity advances to face Illini Bluffs or Elmwood in the Brimfield Sectional on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.