The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders turned in a strong performance to win the Class 1A Lincoln Sectional on Monday to punch their ticket to the girls’ state golf tournament.
QND captured the title with a 360 total at Lincoln Elks.
Mahomet-Seymour was second with a 373 and Effingham was third with a 376.
Senior Blair Eftink led Notre Dame with an 85 to tie for sixth place overall.
Senior teammate Hana Knuffman was eighth with an 87.
Isabelle Boudreau was next for the Lady Raiders with a 93 and Emma Eyler carded a 96 for QND.
Notre Dame advances to this weekend's state tournament at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course.
QND boys headed to state
The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ golf team qualified for state after finishing third in the Class 2A Bartonville Sectional on Monday at Coyote Creek Golf Course.
QND finished with a 316 total. Sacred Heart-Griffin won the title with a 295 and Springfield was second at 300. The top three teams advanced to state.
Notre Dame’s Ross Thompson tied for sixth after carding a 75. Teammate Konnor Craven was next with a 78 for the Raiders followed by Colin Larson (81), Cole Willer (82), Beau Eftink (85) and Zane Douglas (94).
The Raiders qualify for state competition at Illinois State University's Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
2 QHS girls qualify
Quincy High teammates Sophia Gold and Saya Geisendorfer qualified for the girls’ state golf tournament with solid performances at the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional on Monday.
Gold shot a 77 and Geisendorfer an 80.
They will advance to state competition this weekend at Hickory Park Golf Course in Forsyth.
QHS finished fifth in the team competition with a 336 total.
Sacred Heart Griffin won the title with a 312 title. O'Fallon was second with a 318 and Normal University third with a 319. The top three teams advanced to state.
Liberty's Arnold qualifies
Liberty High golfer Blake Arnold qualified for the boys' state tournament after placing ninth in the Class 1A Illinois Central Sectional.
Arnold carded an 81 on Monday.
QHS boys conclude season
The Quincy High boys’ golf team finished its season at the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional on Monday.
Quincy’s Gabriel Gold shot an 84 to miss a state berth by three shots. Teammate Sam Cory finished at 100 on Monday.
