QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team capped a superb opening week with its third straight victory.
The Lady Raiders earned a 51-25 win over Warrenton on Saturday in the QND Shootout at The Pit.
Junior standout Abbey Schreacke connected for 27 points for Notre Dame while classmate Blair Eftink added 16 points.
QND improved to 3-0 and is scheduled to play host to Western on Monday night.
The Notre Dame boys’ basketball team outlasted McCluer 72-66 in overtime in Saturday’s final game of the QND Shootout.
The Raiders led 31-28 at the half and were up late in the game before McCluer rallied to force OT.
Jake Hoyt led QND with 24 points, including eight in overtime.
Notre Dame plays at Monroe City on Tuesday.
