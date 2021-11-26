QUINCY — Pressure defense is what makes the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team go.
And they were off and running late Friday afternoon in the QND Shootout.
The Lady Raiders smothered Belleville Althoff with their tenacious full-court press en route to a 72-31 victory at The Pit.
“In the first quarter, our press was really effective,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “Then we put it back on in the third quarter and pushed the game out of reach. Our players executed really well on defense.”
The Lady Raiders improved to 2-0 and will face Warrenton in the second day of the shootout at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We were able to play a lot of kids,” Orne said. “We wanted to save our legs because Warrenton is really good. We know they’re going to be super strong.”
Notre Dame built a commanding 27-10 lead after one quarter Thursday in taking charge at home.
The Lady Raiders led 36-22 at the half as Abbey Schreacke connected for 15 points and teammate Sage Stratton added 11.
QND’s lead expanded to 48-23 when Schreacke splashed home a corner 3-pointer midway through the third quarter.
She followed right after by draining a pair of free throws after a technical on the Althoff bench. That widened the lead to 27 points.
The Raiders went up 59-27 when Schreacke buried a trey as the buzzer sounded to end the third period. The all-state junior standout finished with 27 points.
Blair Eftink continued her superb play and collected 23 points. She hit three 3-point goals.
“We moved the ball better and we shot the ball better,” Orne said. “We made some extra passes, and that’s what I like to see.”
THE QND BOYS opened its season by powering past Gateway Stem on Friday night in the QND Shootout.
The Raiders surged to a 22-point first-quarter lead while coasting to a 65-18 victory at The Pit.
“I’m really happy obviously with how we started,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “The energy our first 10 guys gave us was really good. We had a lot of great performances.”
Notre Dame will face McCluer in the second day of the shootout at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Raider junior Jake Wallingford took control early, recording 20 first-half points. He was a force in the paint and scored on an assortment of strong moves and putbacks.
QND bolted to a 48-3 halftime advantage. The game was actually tied 3-3 before the Raiders embarked on a 45-0 run.
The lead grew to more than 50 in the second half.
Wallingford led the Raiders with a game-high 22 points.
“Wally was great tonight and so was our crowd,” Meyer said. “Playing in front of a big crowd for the first time in nearly two years, that was awesome. We really fed off the crowd and played with great energy. It was special for our guys to experience that.”
