It was quite a night for basketball teams in the city of Quincy.
And Notre Dame High School certainly did its part with two superb performances.
The QND girls captured a sectional championship while the boys won a regional championship on Friday night.
QND girls
The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start.
And the Class 2A No. 3 Lady Raiders are now just one win from qualifying for the state tournament.
Notre Dame continued its superb postseason play, rallying from an early deficit to down Alton Marquette 54-45 in a Class 2A sectional final Friday night in Waverly.
“It was a total team effort,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We had contributions from a lot of players. I like where this team is mentally right now. We are really blending as a team.”
The Lady Raiders (28-3) advance to face Normal (University) in the Super-Sectional on Monday in Beardstown.
Notre Dame defeated Normal in the sectional finals two years ago before falling one win short of state.
“Normal is playing well,” Orne said. “They have good guards and pose a lot of challenges. But our players have stepped up during the postseason and I know they will be ready to go.”
Alton Marquette finished 28-6 overall.
Notre Dame junior Abbey Schreacke continued her outstanding play. She rallied her team from the early deficit and finished with 25 points.
Teammate Blair Eftink added 14 points for the winners.
QND boys
The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team captured a Class 2A regional title Friday night in Beardstown.
The third-seeded Raiders (20-11) continued their excellent play with a 48-37 win over Pleasant Plains.
No. 2 Pleasant Plains finished 20-10.
“We got off to another great start before they came back,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We kept our poise and our composure, and we were able to put the game away in the final quarter. We hit our free throws and our team really stepped up.”
The Raiders opened the game by taking a 9-0 lead, but Plains eventually battled back and actually took a two-point lead early in the final quarter.
But Notre Dame turned in another strong fourth quarter to prevail by double digits.
Jackson Stratton and Jake Wallingford scored 15 points apiece for the Raiders.
QND won its first regional title since 2019.
Notre Dame advances to face Maroa Forsyth in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday at Stanford (Olympia).
“We earned our 20th win and won a regional title,” Meyer said. “And now we will be playing in March in our next game. That’s a big deal – it’s pretty special.”
Class 1A regional
The Class 1A No. 4 Liberty boys downed Winchester 59-39 to win a Class 1A regional title.
The Eagles advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinals at White Hall
The top-seeded Southeastern boys downed Havana 63-47 to win a Class 1A regional title at Mason City.
Danny Stephens led all scorers with 39 points.
The Suns advance to face No. 2 Monmouth (United) in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Abingdon.
