The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team finished the regular season with an impressive road win Friday night.
The Lady Raiders, ranked No. 1 in Illinois Class 2A, downed a strong Jefferson City Helias team 45-35.
QND improved to 24-3. Junior standout Abbey Schreacke led the Raiders with 27 points.
Notre Dame fell behind 11-0 against Helias, a strong Missouri team with a 16-6 record.
Sage Stratton hit a key 3-pointer late in the first half to give the Raiders their first lead.
“It was one of our best defensive games,” QND coach Eric Orne said.
QND boys fall at Liberty
The Quincy Notre Dame boys fell to Class 1A No. 5 Liberty 57-43 on Friday night.
QND fell to 15-10 overall.
Braden Sheffield led Notre Dame with 16 points and teammate Jackson Stratton had eight points.
