QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders are the state's new No. 1 team in Class 2A.
And veteran QND coach Eric Orne will make sure his talented girls’ basketball squad keeps that in the proper perspective.
“It’s nice recognition for our program and I think it shows the respect we have around the state,” Orne said. “But rankings don’t carry much weight when you step on the court. We have to keep our focus because we have some tough games coming up.”
The first of those is a tough test QND faces Saturday at Class 3A No. 8 Civic Memorial (22-3).
“They’re a strong team and it will be a good challenge for us,” Orne said. “It’s going to be a battle.”
Notre Dame (19-1) is coming off an excellent week where it earned a dramatic come-from-behind win at No. 3 Illini West.
The Lady Raiders received five first-place votes in this week’s state Associated Press poll. QND moved up a spot after previously being No. 2 all season.
Winnebago (23-2) dropped from the top spot and is now No. 2 in 2A despite receiving six first-place votes. Illini West (24-2) continued to be ranked third in Class 2A.
The Lady Raiders are led by junior standouts Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink.
The versatile 5-foot-10 Schreacke, a top recruiting target of NCAA Division I schools, averages 24 points per game. The all-stater hit the game-winning shot against Illini West.
Eftink has come back strong this season after being injured. She’s a superb 3-point shooter who averages 15.5 points per game.
“We just have to continue playing at a high level on the court,” Orne said. “We know we are going to continue to be tested.”
The Mendon Unity girls hold down the No. 4 spot in Class 1A with a 21-4 record. Brown County (21-4) is ranked seventh in 1A.
In the state AP boys’ poll, Liberty (17-4) is ranked fifth in Class 1A and received one first-place vote.
The Quincy High boys (18-4) received votes this week in Class 4A. The Blue Devils lead the Western Big 6 with an unbeaten conference record.
