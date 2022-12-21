QUINCY -- It's been a busy start to the season for Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball.
The Lady Raiders have already played 18 games before Christmas, which is the most in program history.
It's safe to say QND was happy about holding on to defeat a strong Cardinal Ritter team on Wednesday in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout, earning a 47-44 victory.
"That stretch of 14 games in 21 days gave us a lot of really good competition," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "I just really thought they battled. It would have to be a battle. It was the little things tonight -- effort and a lot of heart."
QND senior guard Abbey Schreacke was hitting shots early on, scoring nine points in the first quarter.
Schreacke also hit a buzzer beater to give the Lady Raiders a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
By the end of the game, Schreacke would collect 21 points and 10 rebounds.
"She did (play well)," Orne said of Schreacke. "We needed every one of those. I just thought good contributions from everybody else helped, especially in the half court defense."
The Cardinal Ritter defense tightened up in the second quarter, only allowing seven points from QND. Five of those points came from Schreacke.
Lady Lions junior forward Ai'Niyah Williams hit a pair of buckets and senior Elyssa White scored three points to help Cardinal Ritter close the gap, with QND entering halftime holding a slim 23-21 lead.
"They gave us a ton of mismatch issues with their quickness and just huge size," Orne said. "They are a good team. We just had to dig in at times. We couldn't give them extra shots or rebounds. We limited that."
White was Cardinal Ritter's leading scorer in the first half with seven points.
QND senior guard Blair Eftink had a strong second half as a compliment to Schreacke, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds. Eftink also hit some key free throws down the stretch.
"(Eftink) did a lot of little things that don't show up in the box score, but that's what a senior captain does," Orne said.
Lady Raiders sophomore guard Sage Stratton added five points in the second half after being shutout in the first half.
With points coming at a premium, Schreacke was relied on heavily in the second half.
When Williams scored to bring Cardinal Ritter within one point, Schreacke quickly came through with a bucket and a foul that would give QND a 43-39 edge with 81 seconds remaining in the game.
"Abbey got some good looks late," Orne said. "We made up for some mistakes. That's what good team do. They rally behind each other."
Leading the way in scoring for Cardinal Ritter was junior forward Hannah Wallace with 10 points.
QND (16-1) will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 7, playing Okawville in the Breese Central Shootout.
"We need it," Orne said of winter break. "We need to get some legs back and do a little bit of a reset. Try to get some new stuff in so we are not as predictable. Teams are going to have some good scouts on us right now because we've played so many games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.