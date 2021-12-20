QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways.
The Lady Raiders, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, downed Southeastern 49-35 on Monday night at the Pit.
Junior all-stater Abbey Schreacke led Notre Dame with 20 points.
The Lady Raiders, who led 30-21 at halftime, improved to 11-0 overall.
QND is slated to complete its pre-holiday schedule when it faces Lewistown on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at John Wood Community College.
