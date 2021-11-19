There is no question who Quincy Notre Dame’s top player is going into this season.
Junior guard Abbey Schreacke is compiling quite a resume in girls’ basketball. She was a first-team all-state selection last season, becoming the first Lady Raider to be the leading vote-getter.
QND coach Eric Orne knows Schreacke will be a focal point, but he doesn’t believe his team will revolve around her.
“Last year, in order for us to score, the ball had to touch her hand on every possession,” Orne said. “We hope to be more balanced this year.”
Orne pointed to the return of junior guard Blair Eftink, who is back after missing time with a broken hand last year. As a freshman, she tied the QND single-season record for 3-point field goals made. Freshman guard Sage Stratton also figures to be a prominent part of the Lady Raiders’ attack this season, Orne said.
“We have three scorers on the court with Abbey, Blair and Sage,” Orne said. “We should see an uptick in offensive production.”
Schreacke averaged 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game. She made 38 3-pointers on 45.3 shooting from behind the arc and canned 81 percent of her free throw attempts.
She is the only player in the Lady Raiders’ illustrious history to have three straight 30-point games. She scored at least 30 points in seven games last year, including a 35-point outburst against Illini West. Schreacke also had 10 double-doubles last year.
The Lady Raiders will also lean on junior Lia Quintero on the perimeter with senior Erin Cornwell expected to start in the low block for QND. Senior Lindsey Fischer and junior Amber Durst also figure to help QND down low.
Orne said junior Haley Schertel will be the first player off the bench for the Lady Raiders. Schertel can play as many as four positions and will be one of QND’s top defensive players.
With just two seniors on the rosters, the Lady Raiders will have a bit of a youth movement. Sophomore Allie Young and freshmen Meredith Eversman, Keeley Smith, Lauren Hummel and Abbie Reed should also factor in for the Lady Raiders’ varsity this season.
QND finished 13-6 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. This year, they’ll face another gauntlet of tough teams in order to prepare themselves for what they hope will be a deep run in the Class 2A postseason.
The Lady Raiders will prepare for the postseason during the 2022 portion of their schedule with battles against O’Fallon, Springfield, Pleasant Plains, Rochester, Rock Island, Edwardsville, Bethalto Civic Memorial and Jefferson City Helias.
“There is going to be a learning curve,” Orne said. “We’re going to play some young kids. If we stay healthy, we have an opportunity to make a run.”
The Lady Raiders will open the season Tuesday when Keokuk visits The Pit.
