ROAD TO CLASS 2A GOLD

Regional semifinals: QND 50, Pleasant Plains 34

Regional finals: QND 54, Williamsville 38

Sectional semifinals: QND 73, Carlinville 42

Sectional finals: QND 54, Alton Marquette 45

Super-Sectional: QND 30, Normal University 28

State semifinals: QND 56, Pana 44

State finals: QND 63, Winnebago 56

