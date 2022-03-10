ROAD TO CLASS 2A GOLD
Regional semifinals: QND 50, Pleasant Plains 34
Regional finals: QND 54, Williamsville 38
Sectional semifinals: QND 73, Carlinville 42
Sectional finals: QND 54, Alton Marquette 45
Super-Sectional: QND 30, Normal University 28
State semifinals: QND 56, Pana 44
State finals: QND 63, Winnebago 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.