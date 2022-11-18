QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team started this season the same way they ended the last one.
With an impressive victory.
The returning state champions returned to the court Friday night and rolled to a 68-39 win over Hardin-Calhoun at The Pit.
Senior all-stater Abbey Schreacke, a University of Missouri commit, led the Lady Raiders with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Senior guard Blair Eftink contributed 14 points for Notre Dame.
Sophomore guard Sage Stratton had 12 points for QND.
Freshman Ari Buehler scored 10 points in her prep debut.
QND used its pressure defense to storm to a 23-4 lead after one quarter.
Notre Dame widened the gap to 45-18 by halftime.
The Raiders were up 56-30 after three quarters.
