QUINCY — Make it five in a row for the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team.
Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame rolled to an 83-31 win over West Hancock on Thursday night at the Pit.
The Lady Raiders improved to 5-0 overall.
Junior Blair Eftink led QND with 26 points. Classmate Abbey Schreacke contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Notre Dame is scheduled to play at Mendon-Unity on Saturday.
