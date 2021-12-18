QUINCY – No matter what time of day they play, the Quincy Notre Dame girls are a challenging matchup.
Montgomery City learned that first-hand Saturday afternoon.
The powerful Lady Raiders continued their magical season, bolting to a large early lead en route to a 51-36 victory in the Rumble on the River Shootout.
Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame improved to 10-0 in girls’ basketball play in a game played at John Wood Community College.
The Lady Raiders led by as many 30 in the second half before the Wildcats made a late run to cut the lead in half.
“It was a good team effort, especially with our defense in the first half,” said QND coach Eric Orne, who celebrated his birthday Saturday. “We are receiving a lot of contributions from everyone and that’s what we need.”
The Lady Raiders scored 17 of the game’s first 21 points on their way to a commanding 36-14 halftime cushion.
Junior standout Abbey Schreacke connected for 13 first-half points, including the final two on an easy bank shot after a beautifully executed inbounds play.
Schreacke, an all-stater, finished with 21 points.
QND junior Blair Eftink continued her superb play. She collected a team-high 23 points Saturday.
Notre Dame’s pressuring defense continued to be effective after the break as its lead expanded to 30 points.
Montgomery City kept battling and drew within 47-32 midway through the final quarter before the Lady Raiders closed out the win.
“Give them credit, they kept playing hard the entire game,” Orne said. “We did have a little letdown, but our kids are coming off finals and a tough week. We just need to do a few things better to close out games than we did today.”
