QUINCY — Two loud cheers rang out from the Quincy Notre Dame locker room just minutes after the game concluded.
The Class 2A No. 2 Lady Raiders accomplished one goal by routing Sacred Heart-Griffin 59-29 in girls’ basketball play Thursday night at the Pit.
They reached another objective by putting the clamps on the visiting Cyclones.
“Our team accomplished a goal and played really well defensively,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “They get a shorter practice (Friday) because they held our opponent under 30 points. We really locked in and executed well.”
The Lady Raiders improved to 7-0 overall with another suffocating performance.
Notre Dame smothered the Cyclones with a full-court press early while bolting to a commanding 22-9 first-quarter lead.
The advantage expanded to 35-14 at halftime.
QND junior Abbey Schreacke continued her sparkling all-around play. The all-stater collected 25 points and nine rebounds despite sitting out the fourth quarter.
“Abbey led us again offensively and she played really well,” Orne said. “We’re sharing the ball better and trying to get more players involved. We got off to a good start offensively with 22 points in the first quarter.”
SH-G (4-3) tried to battle back in the second half, but could draw no closer than 20 points in the final 16 minutes.
“We just wanted to keep playing with the same energy that we have been,” Schreacke said. “We knew we had to play together, play hard and play smart.”
Lady Raider junior Blair Eftink scored her team’s first five points and finished with 15.
“You’ve got to have a 1-2 punch,” Orne said. “And Blair’s hit some big shots for us.”
QND came out strong after notching a big road win Saturday at Mendon-Unity.
“We’re trying to go into Christmas break with some good momentum,” Orne said. “We just need to keep playing hard.”
Notre Dame is scheduled to play host to Havana on Saturday. The varsity game is set for a 10 a.m. start at the Pit.
“We’re really on a good roll right now,” Schreacke said. “We have a lot of positive energy on this team, and we just want to keep it going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.