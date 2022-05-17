QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team has outscored its first two postseason foes 13-0.
The second-ranked Lady Raiders powered past Springfield Lutheran and Beardstown to cruise to a Class 1A regional title last week at home.
As the games become tougher and the stakes higher, QND is eager for its next challenge.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders will face second-seeded Piasa Southwestern in the sectional semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
Notre Dame is 18-3-3 overall. Southwestern is 15-6.
“It’s a typical postseason game — anything can happen,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “We don’t look past anyone. We will be ready to go.”
Southwestern also pitched a pair of shutouts in regional play, edging Litchfield 1-0 before blanking Carlinville 2-0.
Junior standout Lia Quintero has continued her late-season rampage for the Lady Raiders. She collected a hat trick Friday, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second half.
Quintero has collected seven postseason goals in two games.
Annie Eaton, Makayla Patton and Avery Keck also have been superb offensively for Notre Dame.
“We are doing a lot of nice things,” Longo said. “We have a lot of players who are contributing. We have had some great opportunities to score goals. We just need to stay in the attack mode.”
QND goalkeepers Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young have combined to pitch a pair of shutouts in the postseason.
“Our keepers have been pretty solid all year,” Longo said. “They have continued to improve and progress. They just need to make the routine saves and make the big save when we need it. They’ve been able to do that.”
Notre Dame is in a tough 1A sectional that also features Alton Marquette and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the other semifinal. Those teams will square off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at QND.
The sectional finals are scheduled for Friday at Notre Dame.
The Lady Raiders tied Alton Marquette 1-1 on the road early in the season.
“If we make it that far, we know it will be a challenge,” Longo said. “Both teams are very strong.”
The Lady Raiders, fourth at state last year, have captured five state championships.
Notre Dame won its first two games in blistering 90-plus degree heat. The forecast for Tuesday in Quincy calls for a high of 84.
“The sun was really beating down and it was really hot last week — it was over 100 degrees on the turf,” Longo said. “I’ve been outside all spring, but I still got sunburned from Friday’s game.
“It will still be hot on Tuesday, but it should be much better than it was last week. It can’t possibly be any hotter than it was for our first two games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.